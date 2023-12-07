Advertise With Us
Expert tips to pay down credit card debt

Credit card balances reached an all-time high of $995 billion in 2023
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(InvestigateTV) — The average credit card holder has a balance of $6,088, according to the Q3 2023 TransUnion Credit Industry Insights Report.

Many financial experts, like NerdWallet, recommend using no-interest balance transfer offers to help pay down debt. But not all card holders are eligible for these deals.

Consumers with FICO scores lower than 690 may have difficulty being approved for new credit lines for zero or low interest offers.

For these consumers, another way to avoid interest costs is to make multiple monthly payments.

NerdWallet said credit card interest is calculated on the account’s average daily balance, not the balance on the payment due date or the statement closing date.

By making more than one payment in the month, the average daily balance is lower and so is the interest assessed on it, even if the payment total isn’t more each month.

NerdWallet has several more tips for those looking to pay down their debt load:

Pick a payoff method: whether it is prioritizing paying down your largest balance first or your highest interest rate debt first, have a plan

Create a budget: there are many options such as the envelop system, zero-based approach, or the 50/30/20 plan

Find ways to lower bills: whether it is cutting back on unnecessary expenditures or negotiating better rates with service providers, every little bit saved counts

