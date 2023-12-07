Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Deputy US marshal detained after ‘inappropriate behavior’ while intoxicated on flight, agency says

A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting...
A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a flight from New York, the agency said Wednesday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a flight from New York, the agency said Wednesday.

The deputy was one of two who flew to London Tuesday to bring back a person suspected of a crime when the federal agent was accused of acting inappropriately toward at least one woman on board the flight, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The second deputy was also briefly detained and later sent back to the United States, the person said. The official was not authorized to publicly detail the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The incident was first reported by NBC.

The U.S. Marshals said in a statement that the agency takes allegations of misconduct by its employees seriously and it’s cooperating with the investigation by UK law enforcement.

“The alleged actions of the employees do not reflect the professionalism of the thousands of employees of the USMS or its core values,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Stephen Astbury
Man arrested after body discovered in Bradenton homeless camp
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Bridget Ziegler
Calls for Bridget Ziegler to step down from Sarasota County School Board
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
‘Gabby is gone.’ Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito

Latest News

A woman vacationing in the Bahamas was killed by a shark while paddleboarding.
American woman vacationing in the Bahamas killed by shark in front of husband, reports say
Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former...
A narrowing Republican presidential field is debating just six weeks before the Iowa caucuses
Taco Bell says its Double Decker Taco is returning to menus nationwide.
Taco Bell is bringing back its Double Decker Taco
A 44-year-old American woman who was killed in a shark attack on a beach in the Bahamas was a...
'No vital signs of life': Bahamas officials confirm death of woman attacked by shark
Rain chances going up for Sunday afternoon as cold front approaches
Chilly start to Thursday with a warmer weekend ahead