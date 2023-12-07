Chilly start to Thursday with a warmer weekend ahead

WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a First Alert Weather start to the day on Thursday with lows in the mid to upper 40s for most everyone except on the barrier Islands where it will be in the low 50s. With a light wind out of the NNE at 5-10 the wind chills will be just a couple of degrees cooler than the actual temperatures. We will see mostly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s away from the coast Thursday (WWSB)

Friday will be warmer but still cool with lows in the low to mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies at times. There is a 10% chance for a few showers but most areas will stay dry with some peaks of the sun at times as the high pressure moves out east of Florida. We will quickly warm into the mid to upper 70s by early afternoon with an east to southeast wind picking up.

Saturday looks nice with partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 60s and temperatures warming up into the low 80s by mid afternoon.

Sunday it gets interesting as another cold front will move in. The timing of this front looks like it will be in the early to mid afternoon bringing some much needed rainfall to the area. We have designated Sunday afternoon and evening as a yellow First Alert Weather Day. Meaning it looks right now we won’t see any severe storms but there will be some showers with a couple of thunderstorms imbedded in the cold front. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with the rain chance at 70% for mainly afternoon and evening storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Sunday with winds out of the SSW at 15-20 mph turning to the NW later in the day once the front moves through.

First Alert Weather Day for Sunday afternoon as some much needed rain moves in (WWSB)

It will turn cooler on Monday with highs once again only in the 60s and skies will be partly sunny. Winds will be brisk out of the NNE at 15-20 mph.

Tuesday will start off chilly once again with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and highs warming into the low to mid 70s later in the day.

