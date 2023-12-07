Advertise With Us
Car burglaries increase across the Suncoast

(MGN)
By Michaela Redmond
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is urging everyone to lock their car doors amidst increases in burglaries across the county.

Randy Warren, Public Information Officer for Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, said residents need to remove valuables from their vehicles and lock their doors every time they exit.

“They will go right up into a community because it is just that easy. They’ll be patient. They’ll check a lot of door handles. They may check 20 cars and then they finally find one that’s unlocked,” said Warren.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook and said over the past weekend they had 15 unlocked vehicle burglaries. Bradenton Police Department also posted on social media and said car burglaries tripled last month. The department shared they had 21 car burglaries in November compared to seven in October.

Warren said just the other night, someone lost $900 in cash stolen out of their vehicle. He added there is another problem stemming from the unlocked vehicles.

“A slight uptick in the amount of cars being stolen. If they can get into a vehicle, then that’s one step closer to them being able to get it started and drive away with it,” said Warren.

Warren said the best way to prevent this crime is to get into a routine of locking car doors and checking the handle before going anywhere.

