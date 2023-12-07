14-year-old charged in Ybor City shooting

YBOR CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - 14-year-old Kaden Abney is now being charged as an adult with second-degree murder with a firearm for killing for 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel. He is also being charged with attempted aggravated battery and attempted murder.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Burcaw announced the upgraded charges in a news conference on Wednesday night.

Abney currently has several cases pending against him in juvenile court.

This is the second arrest in connection to the deadly shooting. Police are continuing to search for additional suspects.

