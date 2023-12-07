Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

14-year-old charged in Ybor City shooting

Ybor City shooting persons of interest
Ybor City shooting persons of interest(Tampa Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YBOR CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - 14-year-old Kaden Abney is now being charged as an adult with second-degree murder with a firearm for killing for 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel. He is also being charged with attempted aggravated battery and attempted murder.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Burcaw announced the upgraded charges in a news conference on Wednesday night.

Abney currently has several cases pending against him in juvenile court.

This is the second arrest in connection to the deadly shooting. Police are continuing to search for additional suspects.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Stephen Astbury
Man arrested after body discovered in Bradenton homeless camp
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Bridget Ziegler
Calls for Bridget Ziegler to step down from Sarasota County School Board
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
‘Gabby is gone.’ Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito

Latest News

Rain chances going up for Sunday afternoon as cold front approaches
Chilly start to Thursday with a warmer weekend ahead
Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican...
County leaders across Florida react to Ziegler allegations
Kenny Bontz of Parrish, hits on the driving range at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton,...
Parrish golf pro takes world stage at All-Abilities Competition
Suncoast Humane Society seeking Foster Homes for the Holidays