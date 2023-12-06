Advertise With Us
USF football stadium opening pushed back to 2027, renderings released

New USF football stadium renderings
New USF football stadium renderings(University of South Florida)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of South Florida has revealed a first look at the university’s new on-campus stadium.

“Since we first announced plans to build an on-campus stadium at the University of South Florida, it has become the topic I hear about most often from our passionate supporters. There is a genuine excitement within our community,” USF President Rhea Law said. “We’re thrilled to offer the first images of the stadium that will activate our campus in ways we never have before and will make a positive impact on our university for generations to come.”

The design incorporates the feedback the university gathered through listening sessions with dozens of stakeholder groups, including students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members.

“The design elements and amenities unveiled today all reflect our goal to build a stadium that provides the best possible experience for our students, alumni and entire fanbase. We appreciate everyone who has taken the time to share their valuable input, which is reflected in our initial renderings and will continue to be seen as we roll out more details in the future,” said Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly.

In an update to the USF Board of Trustees today, the university confirmed that the stadium is scheduled to open in fall 2027. The timeline factors in current global supply chain issues and provides the flexibility to have a few months prior to the facility opening to the public to ensure stadium operations -- such as food service, ticketing, and security -- are fully prepared to welcome and best serve fans from day one.

“A project of this magnitude is such an important part of USF’s future and must be done the right way,” USF Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford said. “The updates we are announcing today show that we are making tremendous progress to deliver on our commitment to build a world-class facility that our community can be proud of and is set up for long-term success.”

In their update to the board, stadium planning committee co-chairs Stroman and Kelly said the next milestones for the project will be to release more detailed stadium renderings in spring 2024 and to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in fall 2024.

The updates provided today do not impact the total cost of the project or the financial plan that was previously approved by the USF Board of Trustees and the Florida Board of Governors.

More information about the stadium is available here.

