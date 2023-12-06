Sarasota Republicans join in calls for Ziegler’s resignation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Republican Party of Sarasota County Chairman Jack Brill has issued a statement calling for the resignation of Florida Republican Chairman and former Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler.

This comes after allegations of sexual battery against Ziegler. Court documents state the accuser told authorities a sexual encounter occurred that she could not consent to because she had been drinking.

According to the paperwork, Ziegler acknowledged that an interaction did take place between him and the victim on Oct. 2, but he says it was consensual.

There have been multiple calls for Ziegler to step down. Including one from Governor Ron DeSantis.

In Sarasota County, Chairman Jack Brill released the following statement:

“Given the increasing amount of evidence coming out on the allegations against Christian Ziegler, the Republican Party of Sarasota County believes that what is best for Sarasota County and Florida in this critical election cycle, is for Christian to step down as Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, State Committeeman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County and a member of our Executive Committee.

We want to see Christian given full due process of law in a timely fashion, but the moral failings outside of the criminal allegations require us to remind all of our community leaders that they are held to a higher standard.”

Following the sexual assault allegations against Christian Ziegler, members of the Sarasota County community have asked for his wife, Bridget, to resign from the Sarasota County School Board.

Last year, Ziegler was reelected to the school board with her term not coming to an end until 2026.

