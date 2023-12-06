Advertise With Us
MCSO: Man arrested for exposing himself to women on nature trail

Chukwuma Anthony Onukogu
Chukwuma Anthony Onukogu(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives in Manatee County have arrested a man for allegedly exposing himself to women as they walked along a nature trail.

Chukwuma Anthony Onukogu, 38, is charged with three counts of Exposure of Sexual Organs. The incident occurred between July and November along the walking trail at Heritage Harbour Lake.

On each of those occasions, Onukogu was reportedly sitting in the wooded area along the trail and yelled out to women to get their attention as he exposed and touched his private parts.

Deputies responded to the trail, but Onukogu had already fled the area. They discovered that that Onukogu had parked his car at the nearby Costco and walked to the edge of the trail where the reported incidents occurred. On Dec. 1, 2023 detectives confronted him.

Onukogu, who lives in a nearby neighborhood, admitted to the crimes.

Detectives believe there could be more victims. Anyone who witnessed similar acts is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

