Let’s talk about Older Driver Safety Awareness Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 140,000 people in Sarasota are over the age of 65. That means we need to pay even more attention when we’re on the roadways.

Although I think most of us would agree that speeding is the problem, sometimes these folks drive a bit slower but that doesn’t mean they should lose their driving privileges.

As long as the elderly person has no mobility issues that interfere with driving, can see, and hear well, they are free to sit behind the wheel.

Nancy Goff does mobility exercises at the Senior Friendship Center in Sarasota, she’s 87, and she doesn’t plan on giving up driving anytime soon.

“I don’t want to give up driving, my family would like me to, they think it’s time,” Nancy said. “But I have too many places to go,” she added.

The Florida Highway Patrol encourages everyone to practice safe driving practices, be patient, and be aware. Florida is a retirement state and now it’s the holiday season, making it even more dangerous.

“I understand that it can be frustrating when someone is going really slow,” said Florida Highway Patrol Senior Trooper Kenneth Watson. “But we want to remind everyone that when you’re behind the wheel you cannot lose your patience,” he added.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.