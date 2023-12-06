LIVE: Las Vegas police: Multiple victims reported in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas say a suspect is dead and multiple victims have been taken to local hospitals after a shooting at UNLV on Wednesday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department along with University Police reported an active shooter alert at the campus around noon.

Police said in a news conference they had engaged with the suspect, who is now deceased. They said there were multiple victims but were not able to provide information on how many, their identities, or conditions.

They said there was no further threat to the community and no additional suspects.

The university advised those in the Frank and Estella Beam Hall building to evacuate to a safe area as well as the Student Union.

This is a developing story with updates to follow

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.