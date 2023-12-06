Lakeland teen killed after being struck by school bus

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - A 15-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus Tuesday while he attempted to cross the street on a bicycle.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, the crash occurred on Pipkin Road and Egret Lane just after 7 a.m. The teen was found unresponsive after being struck by a Schools of McKeel Academy school bus.

A GoFundMe account identifies the teen as Jaxon Crabtree. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where he was later pronounced dead.

Police determined that Crabtree was riding his bike to school when the crash happened. It seems as though he was trying to move from the highway’s turn lane to the inside lane where the bus was traveling.

The bus driver was not hurt in the collision and is cooperating. There were students on board at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.