Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Lakeland teen killed after being struck by school bus

(mgn)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - A 15-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus Tuesday while he attempted to cross the street on a bicycle.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, the crash occurred on Pipkin Road and Egret Lane just after 7 a.m. The teen was found unresponsive after being struck by a Schools of McKeel Academy school bus.

A GoFundMe account identifies the teen as Jaxon Crabtree. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where he was later pronounced dead.

Police determined that Crabtree was riding his bike to school when the crash happened. It seems as though he was trying to move from the highway’s turn lane to the inside lane where the bus was traveling.

The bus driver was not hurt in the collision and is cooperating. There were students on board at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Astbury
Man arrested after body discovered in Bradenton homeless camp
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Excelsior Springs Police released video of a pursuit involving a mobile home on Thanksgiving...
VIDEO: Driver leads police on chase while towing mobile home
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
‘Gabby is gone.’ Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito

Latest News

Chukwuma Anthony Onukogu
MCSO: Man arrested for exposing himself to women on nature trail
Possible thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon
First Alert Weather: The chill is on tonight
Florida Gulf Coast cruised to an 87-54 victory over New College of Florida on Tuesday night.
Kellman, Johnson lead Florida Gulf Coast over New College, 87-54
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
ABC7 News at 7pm - December 4, 2023