Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Kellman, Johnson lead Florida Gulf Coast over New College, 87-54

Florida Gulf Coast cruised to an 87-54 victory over New College of Florida on Tuesday night.
Florida Gulf Coast cruised to an 87-54 victory over New College of Florida on Tuesday night.(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Keeshawn Kellman had 18 points, Dallion Johnson scored 17 and Florida Gulf Coast cruised to an 87-54 victory over New College of Florida on Tuesday night.

Kellman made 8 of 9 shots and blocked two at the other end for the Eagles (3-7). Johnson shot 5 for 9 from 3-point range and added five rebounds and three assists. Chase Johnston came off the bench to sink four 3-points and score 14. Zach Anderson pitched in with 10 points and five boards.

Jordan Clark had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the Mighty Banyans. Malachi Pearson scored 10 off the bench.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Astbury
Man arrested after body discovered in Bradenton homeless camp
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Excelsior Springs Police released video of a pursuit involving a mobile home on Thanksgiving...
VIDEO: Driver leads police on chase while towing mobile home
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
‘Gabby is gone.’ Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito

Latest News

Possible thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon
First Alert Weather: The chill is on tonight
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
ABC7 News at 7pm - December 4, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm
HCA Florida south Bradenton emergency groundbreaking
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
ABC7 News at 6pm - December 4, 2023