First Alert Weather: The chill is on tonight

Possible thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon
Possible thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon(wwsb)
By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:53 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A series of two cold fronts have passed by this week and now the third moves through the Suncoast today. The impact of this front will be yet another surge of cool and dry air moving into the Suncoast. Winds will surge and gusts make “feels like” temperatures important in the overnight forecast. By dawn tomorrow morning temperatures will be in mid 40s closer to the coast and low 40s inland. Thursday morning will be a First Alert Weather Morning.

This afternoon the winds could gust to as high as 25mph. Now, the wind will die down a bit overnight, but will still impact the area with wind chills tomorrow morning of 38 to 42 degrees. The winds will also impact all wind/water related activities. Seas to rise to 5 feet and the waters turn rough.

The afternoon high will reach the upper 60s to near 70s, which sounds pleasant enough. But remember a high is only reached for a brief period. Most of the waking day will be spent in the 50s and low 60s with wind blowing. It will be the coldest day and night of the week and jackets will get used.

After the cold start of Thursday morning, temperatures will rise and the afternoon will be sunny and mild. A warming trend will start and carry us into the 80s by the weekend, warming 3 to 5 degrees each day.

The next important weather day will be on Sunday when our next good chance of rain will come with the next cold front. The forecast will be tweaked over the next few days to better assess the severe weather threat, but at present it looks like most of the energy will be well to the north. Nevertheless, we could get a good afternoon or evening soaking.

