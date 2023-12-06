Advertise With Us
Calls for Bridget Ziegler to step down from Sarasota County School Board

Bridget Ziegler
Bridget Ziegler(WWSB)
By Michaela Redmond
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following the sexual assault allegations against Christian Ziegler, members of the Sarasota County community have asked for his wife Bridget to resign from the Sarasota County School Board.

Last year, Ziegler was reelected to the school board with her term not coming to an end until 2026. School Board Member Tom Edwards officially calling for Ziegler to step down on Tuesday.

“Its not sustainable,” said Edwards.

Edwards explained he is on the board to focus on student and academic achievement. He explained Ziegler has always been a distraction to the school board and the allegations against Christian, Edwards said is the latest one.

“I am not there to discuss the salaciousness of the Ziegler’s escapades. I am focused on other things, and I think our community wants us to be focused on other things. It’s obvious as long as she is on the school board, she will be a distraction,” said Edwards.

Lisa Schur, one of the co-founders for Support Our Schools, said Ziegler owes it to the public to resign with a full apology. Schur said Ziegler is a hypocrite.

“She’s vilified LGBTQ community while at the same time having a sexual relationship with her husband and another woman. We don’t care who she has sexual relationships with. She’s a grown adult. The issue is, you can’t have a bisexual relationship and at the same time vilify the LGBTQ community,” said Schur.

Karen Rose replaced Ziegler as Chair of the school board last week during an annual reorganization of the board. In a statement released to ABC7, Rose said, “I respect the concerns coming forth from community members and I understand the gravity of pieces being reported. We are closely monitoring the situation. I respectfully request that we maintain a dialogue that will serve as a model for students and that we work together to support the highest quality environment for every student.”

Ziegler is not accused of a crime and there is no indication she is involved with the investigation.

