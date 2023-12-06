Bradenton Police issues warning on increased car burglaries

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department issued a warning on social media on Wednesday as a reminder to always lock your car and never leave valuables in plain sight.

BPD says car burglaries tripled last month. Police investigated 21 car burglaries in November, compared to seven in October.

Purses, bags, and credit/debit cards were the primary targets.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.