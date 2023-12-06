Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Bradenton Police issues warning on increased car burglaries

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department issued a warning on social media on Wednesday as a reminder to always lock your car and never leave valuables in plain sight.

BPD says car burglaries tripled last month. Police investigated 21 car burglaries in November, compared to seven in October.

Purses, bags, and credit/debit cards were the primary targets.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Astbury
Man arrested after body discovered in Bradenton homeless camp
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Excelsior Springs Police released video of a pursuit involving a mobile home on Thanksgiving...
VIDEO: Driver leads police on chase while towing mobile home
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
‘Gabby is gone.’ Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito

Latest News

Elderly folks practice mobility exercises at the Senior Friendship Center.
Let’s talk about Older Driver Safety Awareness Week
Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican...
Sarasota Republicans join in calls for Ziegler’s resignation
WWSB ABC7 News at Noon
Pressure mounting on Zieglers
Lakeland teen killed after being struck by school bus