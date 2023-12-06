Another cold front on Wednesday to chill things out

WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another cold front will slip through the area on Wednesday keeping things chilly throughout the day. Temperatures will struggle to get to 70º by mid afternoon. It will be a breezy day on Wednesday with a small craft advisory in effect through the day on Wednesday. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph subsiding somewhat later in the day. We will see some clearing on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies expected.

Wednesday evening will be chilly. Temperatures by 9 p.m. will be in the mid 50′s and with a strong wind out of the north it will feel much colder. Thursday morning to start the day we have a First Alert Weather Day for a few hours as wind chills will be in the low 40s as temperatures dip into the mid 40s away from the coast and upper 40s to low 50s along the coast. It will warm up into the low to mid 70s by the early afternoon as winds turn to the east.,

It will feel colder due to winds out of the NNE at 5-10 mph (WWSB)

Friday we will see some increase in cloudiness as the front moves back as a warm front. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s to start the day and the temperatures will top out into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by the early afternoon.

Saturday looks to be the better of the two days this weekend. We will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 62 and warming into the low 80s by the early afternoon. There is only a slight chance for an inland shower or isolated thunderstorm. Winds will be breezy out of the south to southeast at 10-15 mph.

We cool down and then warm up by Friday (WWSB)

Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies along with a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. It is a First Alert Weather Day code yellow, meaning a moderate disruptive weather day. It looks like it will be a afternoon and early evening event. We could still see some storms out ahead of the front during the morning hours as well. The rain chance is now at 70% for rain. Too early to tell if we will see strong storms but there is a small chance for a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday it turns cooler once again with highs in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

