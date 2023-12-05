Weather cooling down through Thursday

WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures will begin to get cooler on Tuesday and stick around through Friday morning. After a few days of near record highs in the mid 80s look for a high around 75 degrees on Tuesday. We will see variable clouds throughout the day with some sunshine occasionally as another cold front moves through. Winds will stay out of the north at 10-15 mph on Tuesday.

Wednesday we will begin to see some clearing but still look for partly cloudy skies and cooler weather settles in as the north winds continue. The high on Wednesday will struggle to get to 70 degrees. It will be chilly Wednesday night as the sunsets with temperatures falling into the upper 50s by 8 p.m.

The coldest morning will be Thursday with lows in the mid 40s and wind chills in the upper 30′s to low 40′s. We have a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday morning due to the cold but it is on the low scale. It will only last for a few hours however as temperatures will warm into the low 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Friday will be warmer with temperatures starting out in the mid 50s and warm into the low to mid 70s.

Saturday looks to be even warmer with highs warming into the upper 70s to low 80s through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the SSE at 10-15 mph. The weather should be ok for the 37th annual Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade which begins at 6 and goes to 9 p.m. Temperatures to start the parade will be in the low 70s and should finish with temperatures in the upper 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy at the time with winds out of the SSE at 10-15 mph.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to a developing storm system over the deep south. This system will send a cold front our way which will bring a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Right now it’s too early to say whether those storms will be strong or severe but there will be some disruptive weather on Sunday mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. We could sure use the rain as we are still experiencing a severe to extreme drought over the coastal areas from Sarasota northward through Manatee Counties.

