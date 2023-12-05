State Fire Marshal hosts Christmas Tree Burn to promote safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Chief Financial and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis hosted a Christmas tree burn demonstration alongside the Tallahassee Fire Department and urged Floridians to know the potential dangers of Christmas trees and holiday decorations.

If not maintained and properly removed, trees can become dry and easily ignite. According to the National Fire Protection Association, almost two in five home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems.

Here are some safety tips for your Christmas Tree

1. Check the water in your tree stand every day. When your Christmas tree dries out, it becomes more flammable and can lead to disaster.

2. Never leave tree lights on overnight or while you are out. Not unplugging lighting can be an accident waiting to happen. Additionally, always purchase lights that have been accepted by a national testing organization.

3. Open flames don’t belong near your Christmas tree. A lit candle and a Christmas tree can cause a dangerous situation in a hurry.

4. Change out damaged or broken lights. Don’t wait until it is too late. If a there is a problem with a bulb or string of lights, replace it right away. Always read all manufacturer’s instructions prior to making any repairs.5. Do not store your tree in the home or garage. A dry tree can pose a serious fire risk when left in a garage or car port. Do not place your tree against the home before disposal.

