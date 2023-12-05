Sarasota Veteran gets house turned into winter wonderland

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power and Light partnered with Wishes for Heroes and surprised Sarasota Veteran Rob Kehs on Monday night. Dozens of elves, according to FPL, decorated the front of Kehs home with thousands of LED lights and solar-powered decorations.

Kehs is a U.S. Naval Veteran and President of SRQ Vets. Jennifer Huber, the Senior Communication Specialist for West FPL, said its not an easy task and required coordination with Kehs’ wife and work, to ensure no visits home until 5 p.m.

“We just kind of asses the yard and the lawn. We look in advance to see the layout of the yard and then we say ok, these lights would look best over here,” said Huber. “All the elves bring their different talents, and they implement all that to make the house really pop.”

Kehs pulled down the street and said he knew something was going on because of people lining the streets and the FPL truck in front of his house. Kehs said his family just got underground electric a year ago. Kehs said he is grateful to have received the holiday cheer.

“Sometimes you go about doing everything that you do and you are just going man, I’m so tired. You know, so warn out about doing all this stuff and then this really pays off. Helps show that everybody, you know, really appreciates what I do for our community,” said Kehs.

The giving wasn’t over with the decorations. Bob Morrison, one of the founding members of Wishes for Heroes, said the non-profit gifted Kehs with a $3,500 check to pay the electric bill for the next year.

“Its what he deserves and it’s just a small token of gratitude for what he’s done. What all the veterans have done and it’s just so satisfying to see the smiles on their faces,” said Morrison.

This is the 16th consecutive year for FPL’s holiday program that gives back to local heroes. Huber said last week they did the same thing for a veteran in Port Charlotte.

