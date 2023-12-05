New 130-million-dollar Mote Science Education Aquarium gets its final beam

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Sea will soon sit next to the University Town Center in Sarasota. Mote Marine Laboratory staff, donors, and their president, Dr. Michael Crosby, all attended a ceremonial placement of the final beam on Tuesday.

Everyone who took part in the project signed their name on the beam before it was placed onto the facility.

Dr. Crosby told us they have worked on this project for 10 years and they found the perfect and most accessible spot, off I-75.

But this facility is about more than just the beautiful sea creatures and animals.

It’s about equipping children with the education they deserve.

“We are giving access to 70,000 different students in Sarasota and Manatee counties free of charge,” said Kaitlyn Fusco, PR manager. “So, they can see what it’s like in marine science and potentially become the next generation of marine science problem solvers.”

The project is set to be completed by the winter of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.