Manatee County Fair admission tickets available online for the first time ever

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Fair returns Jan. 11 to 21, 2024, and for the first time in the Fair’s 108-year history, fair lovers can purchase admission tickets online.

Daily admission and parking prices are unchanged from recent years with adults 13 and older, $10; active duty military, $6; children ages 6 to 12, $6. Children 5 and under are admitted free.

Adult tickets can be purchased at a $1.50 discount per person online at www.manateecountyfair.com and clicking on the “Buy Tickets” button at the top of the page. (An individual ticket price is $8 and a 50-cent-per-ticket fee is added at checkout.)

The Fair begins Thursday, Jan. 11 when gates open at 5 p.m. Daily hours are listed on the Fair’s website.

This year’s Fair theme is “Fun is in the Air at the Manatee County Fair.”

