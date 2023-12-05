Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County Fair admission tickets available online for the first time ever

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Fair returns Jan. 11 to 21, 2024, and for the first time in the Fair’s 108-year history, fair lovers can purchase admission tickets online.

Daily admission and parking prices are unchanged from recent years with adults 13 and older, $10; active duty military, $6; children ages 6 to 12, $6. Children 5 and under are admitted free.

Adult tickets can be purchased at a $1.50 discount per person online at www.manateecountyfair.com and clicking on the “Buy Tickets” button at the top of the page. (An individual ticket price is $8 and a 50-cent-per-ticket fee is added at checkout.)

The Fair begins Thursday, Jan. 11 when gates open at 5 p.m. Daily hours are listed on the Fair’s website.

This year’s Fair theme is “Fun is in the Air at the Manatee County Fair.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
‘Gabby is gone.’ Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito
Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican...
Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler addresses sexual battery allegations
A device called a Flipper Zero brought by a student has given one Tennessee school trouble.
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: Road closure in Bradenton
Stephen Astbury
Man arrested after body discovered in Bradenton homeless camp

Latest News

Sarasota Veteran gets house turned into winter wonderland
Sarasota Veteran gets house turned into winter wonderland
The president and CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, Dr. Michael Crosby, signs his...
New 130-million-dollar Mote Science Education Aquarium gets its final beam
Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican...
Florida GOP to hold special session regarding Ziegler allegations
Stephen Astbury
Man arrested after body discovered in Bradenton homeless camp