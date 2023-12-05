Advertise With Us
Man arrested after body discovered in Bradenton homeless camp

Stephen Astbury
Stephen Astbury(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has been arrested at a homeless camp in Bradenton after a body was discovered.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office were called out the camp in the 3700 block of 14th Street West. On Dec. 1, they received a tip from a person who had information on a homicide that had happened two weeks earlier. Detectives got in contact with Stephen Astbury Jr. who resides in the homeless camp. He was taken into custody on an unrelated charge while detectives gathered more information.

Following an in-depth interview with a witness, detectives were led to the spot in the homeless camp where a body was buried. Monday evening, detectives dug about a foot into the ground and came across a bag with a body inside. The victim is believed to be a 64-year-old man who also stayed in the homeless camp.

Detectives believe Astbury and the victim were involved in a disagreement prior to the killing. Murder charges are pending.

