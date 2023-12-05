Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

HCA Florida Blake holds groundbreaking ceremony for new freestanding ER

HCA Florida South Bradenton Emergency Groundbreaking
HCA Florida South Bradenton Emergency Groundbreaking(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Blake Hospital held an official groundbreaking ceremony for a new, state-of-the-art freestanding emergency department. The new $15 million building will be known as HCA Florida South Bradenton Emergency.

The 383 bed hospital will offer 12 exam rooms and x-ray, CAT scan, ultrasound, laboratory, and pharmacy services.

It will also provide 24/7 Board Certified Emergency Physician Coverage and add roughly 32 full time positions to the community including: Nurses, Paramedics, Radiology Technicians, Security Guards, Laboratory Technicians, Pharmacy Technicians, and Housekeeping Staff.

Officials say they expect to see over 9,200 patients in the first year of operation. The building will open to the public in summer of 2024.

This groundbreaking event marked a significant milestone in HCA Florida Healthcare’s commitment to enhance healthcare accessibility in the Manatee County community.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A device called a Flipper Zero brought by a student has given one Tennessee school trouble.
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
‘Gabby is gone.’ Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito
Bradenton police are asking for any information the public can give after a smash-and-grab at...
Bradenton Police seeking thief
Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican...
Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler addresses sexual battery allegations

Latest News

Another taste of winter comes Wednesday night through Thursday morning
Weather cooling down through Thursday
City of Sarasota considers new licensing procedures for private-towing companies
WWSB ABC7 News at 10am
Latest on Ziegler Investigation
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
‘Gabby is gone.’ Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito