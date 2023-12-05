HCA Florida Blake holds groundbreaking ceremony for new freestanding ER

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Blake Hospital held an official groundbreaking ceremony for a new, state-of-the-art freestanding emergency department. The new $15 million building will be known as HCA Florida South Bradenton Emergency.

The 383 bed hospital will offer 12 exam rooms and x-ray, CAT scan, ultrasound, laboratory, and pharmacy services.

It will also provide 24/7 Board Certified Emergency Physician Coverage and add roughly 32 full time positions to the community including: Nurses, Paramedics, Radiology Technicians, Security Guards, Laboratory Technicians, Pharmacy Technicians, and Housekeeping Staff.

Officials say they expect to see over 9,200 patients in the first year of operation. The building will open to the public in summer of 2024.

This groundbreaking event marked a significant milestone in HCA Florida Healthcare’s commitment to enhance healthcare accessibility in the Manatee County community.

