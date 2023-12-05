Florida GOP to hold special session regarding Ziegler allegations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following allegations of sexual assault against Florida GOP Chair and former Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler, the Republican Party of Florida’s Executive Board will hold a special session to discuss potential discipline or censure.

Evan Power, vice chairperson of the state GOP, sent a memo out to call for the special meeting to be held Dec. 17 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando.

Details of the incident are detailed in the search warrant obtained by ABC7. The victim called her sister and told her she had been raped after Ziegler came to her apartment.

The documents stated the victim told authorities a sexual encounter occurred that she could not consent to because she had been drinking. According to the paperwork, Ziegler acknowledged that an interaction did take place between him and the victim on Oct. 2, but he says it was consensual.

The warrant also says the victim was treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where a sexual assault kit was completed. Immediately calls came for Ziegler’s resignation.

“Everybody is innocent until proven guilty, but these are serious allegations,” says Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, who is urging her Republican counterpart to step down. She has launched a petition pressure campaign to encourage his resignation.

But stepping down doesn’t appear to be on the horizon for Ziegler, who sent an email to the Florida GOP team saying, “We have a country to save and I am not going to let false allegations of a crime put that mission on the bench as I wait for this process to wrap up.”

The search warrant application also says detectives interviewed Ziegler’s high-profile wife Bridget Ziegler, who they say acknowledged having a previous encounter with both Christian and the victim.

Power asked Ziegler to call an executive board meeting to discuss the matter, but Ziegler declined and opted to push the matter off to February.

Power went ahead and called the session citing policy, “Staff has directed that in situations like this that the Chairman or the Vice Chairman (since the Chairman is conflicted) may call a board meeting.”

The censure could involve Ziegler’s suspension of some or all of his pay, his authority. It could also result in a no-confidence vote

Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Ziegler to step aside from his role as the investigation played out and addressed the situation at a press conference Monday. DeSantis stated that the issues were distracting from the party’s “mission.”

No criminal charges have been filed against Ziegler at this time.

