First Alert Weather: Cooler weather on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Early Thursday morning will be a First Alert Weather Morning for cold wind chill temperatures. Our first front of the week passed by yesterday. At that time we were in the warm and muggy air which gave us the fog. Today we benefit from the lower dew point dry air that the front ushered in. Lower humidity, dry skies, and elimination of the fog issues will be the impact. We will also notice a lowering of the temperature. Today high temperatures will settle in the mid to upper 70s.

A secondary push of cool air will move into the area by tomorrow, accelerating the cooling. This will boost the wind speeds on Wednesday with some gusts as high as 25 mph. These breezy winds will combine with the cool overnight temperatures Wednesday into Thursday and produce “feels-like” temperatures on Thursday morning in the low 40s. For this reason Thursday morning will be a First Alert Weather Morning.

After the cooler mid-week air has moved in, slow heating will begin, and weekend temperatures will return to the 80s on Saturday. However, another, perhaps stronger, front will approach on Saturday evening and bring chances for stormy weather on Sunday. Sunday will also be a First Alert Weather Day. Even cooler air may arrive on Monday with highs in the upper 60s and strong breezes.

