Chalkboard Champions - Mrs. Brittany Smith

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Brissa Bradfield
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Mrs. Brittany Smith was November’s Chalkboard Champion for Sarasota County.

Mrs. Smith is a music educator at Venice High School. Upon ABC7′s arrival, it was very apparent that she is valued, loved, and respected by her students, peers and family. She is known for going above and beyond to help her students grow and go outside of their comfort zone. 

Congratulations Mrs. Smith!

