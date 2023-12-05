Chalkboard Champions - Mrs. Brittany Smith

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Mrs. Brittany Smith was November’s Chalkboard Champion for Sarasota County.

Mrs. Smith is a music educator at Venice High School. Upon ABC7′s arrival, it was very apparent that she is valued, loved, and respected by her students, peers and family. She is known for going above and beyond to help her students grow and go outside of their comfort zone.

Congratulations Mrs. Smith!

