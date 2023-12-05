Carson Beach ready to close out high school career in storybook fashion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Carson Beach is a star senior running back for the Cardinal Mooney Cougars who has played a huge role in the team’s success this season.

The Cougars are preparing to play in the Class 1S championship game on Friday, Dec. 8 against the Trinity Catholic Celtics. As excited as Beach is, he knows where he needs to keep his focus.

“We know that they have a really good run stop defense,” Beach said. “Not many teams have been able to run the ball against them. We’ve been watching a lot of film and we’ve been doing our job. We’re not going to change anything for these guys. We’re still going to stick to he script and do our thing. We know it’s going to be a tough opponent but we’re going to pull it off.”

It’s a culmination moment for a young who first started to fall in love with the game when he was in elementary school.

“I started when I was ten years old with the Sarasota Sun Devils,” Beach said. “That’s when I started playing. I really loved it, but when I came to high football is a totally different level.”

Beach has been playing on varsity for Cardinal Mooney since he was a freshman. It was also the first year Jared Clark took the reigns as head coach, and he couldn’t be prouder of the player and person Beach has become.

“It’s been fun to watch him grow,” Clark said. “One of the coolest things about Carson is he’s one of the smartest football players on our team. You don’t have to tell Carson something more than once. You tell him one time and he’s got it.”

Carson is also very serious about his academic studies. He loves math and his mom tells ABC7 that it’s never been a problem getting him to do his work.

“His academic success and football success are pretty tight even. He puts so much into both. It’s really fun to watch because being as focused as he is it’s nice to see him reaping the benefits from both,” she added.

The Cougars take the field at 10 a.m. on Friday in Tallahassee as they look to bring the gold back to the Suncoast.

