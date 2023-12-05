Advertise With Us
9-year-old girl organizes pet drive to honor her dog that died last Christmas

A 9-year-old girl is channeling the grief of losing her dog into helping other pets without homes.
By KCNC Staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND RANCH, Colo. (KCNC) - A 9-year-old is not letting the grief of losing her dog take over. Instead, she is using her story and the holiday season to give back to pets without homes in her community.

It was around Christmas last year when Milly Kukuczka lost her best friend, the dog she had since she was a baby.

“She was a border collie mix and her name was Bella,” Milly said.

Her mom Ashley Kukuczka said it’s been hard to watch her daughter struggle with losing Bella.

This Christmas, Milly decided to help other pets.

“I thought it was sad that pets didn’t have owners, especially around the holidays,” Milly said.

Her mom said when she and her husband asked Milly for her Christmas list, she went into her art room and came out with a flyer for a “pet drive donation.”

Her parents reached out to a local animal shelter called the Denver Dumb Friends League, who shared the pet drive on social media. Soon, the community jumped in to help.

“We’ve partnered with our gym and with her school we’ve set boxes up there. I’m collecting some at my work. My husband’s collecting some at his work,” Kukuczka said.

Milly wants to collect as many toys, food and pet supplies as she can.

“Just make sure that every pet feels love even if they don’t have a home on Christmas,” Kukuczka said.

Milly says that even though she is “little,” she can still “make a big difference.”

The pet drive runs through Dec. 21.

Milly will deliver the items to the Denver Dumb Friends League so the pets can get their presents in time for Christmas.

Copyright 2023 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

