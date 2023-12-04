Advertise With Us
Two cats killed in North Port house fire

Fire engine generic
Fire engine generic(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Two cats have been killed in an overnight house fire in North Port.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a home in the 4100-block of Sea Horse Ave. Crews believe the fire started in the home’s kitchen.

Firefighters managed to put out flames quickly. There was some smoke damage to the home. No one was home when the fire began but two cats in the home did not survive.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.

