Fog Dominates Overnight and Morning

Marine Dense Fog Advisory Englewood to Bonita Beach
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog is the headline as we move from overnight into the morning. A dense fog marine advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday morning. Visibility is expected to be less than one nautical mile or less. Many areas in the Suncoast drop to a quarter mile of visibility near dawn. Commuters should drive with caution during the morning commute. Most of the fog will clear over land by 9 a.m. near the coast, and 10a.m. east of I-75, and in inland counties.

Monday morning’s low will be around 70 degrees. It will be humid and warm in the daytime, but will feel less oppressive than Sunday. Dewpoints eventually drop to the 60s as a front makes its way through. Behind it will be cooler drier air. Monday’s high will be near 78 degrees with a feels like temperature in the low 80s.

Not a great day for beachgoers as mostly overcast skies will prevail. Gulf water temperatures remain in the low 70s. The ultra violet index will top out in the moderate category. It will be humid with highs in the mid 70s along the coast.

Boaters should check the fog advisories before heading out. Winds will come from the west between five and 15 knots. Seas will average two feet with a light chop. Overcast skies and a slight chance of rain is possible. By Wednesday, the wind kicks up and seas will be choppy between three and six feet.

