First Alert Weather: Cold front brings a week of cooler weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front that brought a round of showers to the Suncoast yesterday evening with move south of us through the day.

Those showers, combined with a humid air mass, supplies the moisture to create conditions for this morning’s patchy fog. The fog lifts and low clouds linger as the front presses south.

In the morning there will be the smallest chance that a few light showers may pop up. By afternoon, partly cloudy skies will give way to partly sunny skies as the winds shift to the north. Dry air will move in by afternoon and evening temperatures will fall into the 60s by midnight.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s after the daytime high reaches the mid-80s. It will be the last day this week that we see the 80s, as cooler air will continue to move in.

Over the next few days, the cold front will be reinforced with several surges of cooler air and drier air. This will lead to each morning over the next few mornings getting cooler and cooler. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the temperatures will drop into the mid-50s and then upper 40s by Thursday morning. Daytime highs will only reach the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will be breezy by midweek.

The skies stay dry this week. Yesterday’s rain is the last we will see for possibly a week. But temperatures will warm up by the weekend as another wind shift brings a more southeasterly wind flow before the next front arrives next Monday.

