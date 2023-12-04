‘Gabby is gone.’ Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Court documents reveal that the parents of Brian Laundrie have finally admitted what their son told them about the disappearance of Gabby Petito in the immediate aftermath.

This is in connection with an ongoing civil suit.

The family of Gabby Petito is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in relation to her death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Petito’s remains were found at a national forest in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide. The FBI says before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for his fiancée’s death.

In an amended complaint, filed on Nov. 30, the Laundrie family admitted they received a call from Brian Laundrie in the immediate aftermath of Gabby’s disappearance.

Brian told his parents on Aug. 27, 2021, in what is described as a “frantic” phone call that Gabby was “gone” and he needed a lawyer.

On Aug. 29, 2021, the Laundries contacted Steven Bertolino. The documents also allege that Brian was using Gabby’s phone and pretending to be her in text messages to her family. Bertolino, in turn, contacted lawyers in Wyoming where Gabby’s body was eventually found.

Bertolino filed a motion to settle his part in the lawsuit in September of this year. You can read the full court documents below:

