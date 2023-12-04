City of Sarasota considers new licensing procedures for private-towing companies
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota City Commissioners began initial discussions on Monday over how and who can tow vehicles from privately-owned parking lots in the City of Sarasota.
Sarasota Parking General Manager Broxton Harvey said his office has received complaints from people who have had vehicles towed from business lots. He said many times the complaints allege unfair conditions or poor signage about parking restrictions.
Harvey said while towing companies that police city-owned lots are registered and have additional licenses through Sarasota, the same isn’t always true for privately-owned establishments who contract out with their own individual towing services.
Harvey’s office is studying a plan utilized in Miami-Dade County to deal with the same issue. While the topic only came up for consideration at the Dec. 4 meeting, Harvey said the city would continue discussions on potential implementation of new licensing procedures for all towing companies next year. He added that it would make it easier to trace why an individual was towed, and how the vehicle was transported and where to on a case-by-case-basis.
