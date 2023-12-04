Cardinal Mooney’s football program advances to first state championship in 51 years

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Cardinal Mooney Cougars football program is preparing to play in the program’s first state championship game since 1972.

For Head Coach Jared Clark it’s his first trip to the game known as the big dance on any level. Clark is also a Cougar alumnus. He’s excited about this moment, but he knows there’s still much work to be done before his guys take the field against the Trinity Catholic Celtics.

“I have a ton of respect for Trinity Catholic,” Clark said. “They’ve been good for a long time. We’re going to have to come and execute and play a good game. They’re going to be very well coached. They’re going to be big. They’re going to be athletic. If we want to win this game we’re going to have to come and match their intensity.”

For players like Teddy Foster and George Leibold, they’ve waited their entire high school careers for this moment, and they’re ready to play in the big game right now.

“I think everybody knew we had a chance,” Leibold said. “We just had to get everybody to buy in and I think everybody did. We just all put our heads down and worked and we all believed. We all knew it was possible.”

“It still doesn’t feel true,” Foster said. “I don’t think it will feel right until we get there. We came a long way in the past three seasons putting this team together. We’ve clicked and we’re playing really good right now.”

The Cougars take the field on Friday, Dec. 8 against the Trinity Catholic Celtics at 10 a.m. at Bragg Stadium in Tallahassee. ABC7 will provide a recap of this matchup.

