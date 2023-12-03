One more warm day, after some morning fog

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Areas of fog start our Sunday. The low clouds will burn off mid-morning, leaving us with another warm and humid afternoon. But this is the last humid day for many days. We’re tracking a cold front dropping south across Florida Monday. This front has very little moisture for rain, just a slight chance. But cooler and drier air returns to the Suncoast for the workweek and our low temps drop into the 40s by Thursday morning. It’s a short cool down - temps could rebound toward 80° by next Saturday!

