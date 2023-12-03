Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Guy Harvey, renowned marine conservationist, coming to Bradenton today

Guy Harvey poses with a fan at Busch Gardens in Tampa.
Guy Harvey poses with a fan at Busch Gardens in Tampa.
By Cade Snell
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Guy Harvey, renowned Jamaican marine conservationist, will be in Bradenton today for a meet-and-greet with merchandise and photo opportunities.

Bealls Florida, at 6355 Manatee Ave. W., will host from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The wildlife artist has a more-than-30-year history with Bradenton-based Bealls.

An art event outside the store will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Part of the proceeds from the sales of Guy Harvey apparel and merchandise benefits ocean research, education and conservation initiatives, all through the Guy Harvey Foundation, dedicated to saving the seas, supporting research and helping foster the next generation of ocean conservationists. The foundation seeks to bring marine science literacy and ocean conservation issues to schools, teachers and students.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound traffic on I-75 is slowed after a crash.
Crash on I-75 leaves two lanes blocked
Just one day before Thanksgiving, Sarasota County deputies making a simple traffic stop ended...
Sarasota traffic stop yields drug trove
Christopher Magnant
Man arrested for defrauding, police searching for victims
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights
Sarasota Holiday Parade
Road Closures for Sarasota Holiday Parade on Dec. 2

Latest News

This Just In for Web wwsb generic
60th anniversary Paws for a Cause happening today in Charlotte County
Fog
One more warm day, after some morning fog
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Permission to Pay
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Reactions to allegations against Christian Ziegler