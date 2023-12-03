Guy Harvey, renowned marine conservationist, coming to Bradenton today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Guy Harvey, renowned Jamaican marine conservationist, will be in Bradenton today for a meet-and-greet with merchandise and photo opportunities.

Bealls Florida, at 6355 Manatee Ave. W., will host from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The wildlife artist has a more-than-30-year history with Bradenton-based Bealls.

An art event outside the store will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Part of the proceeds from the sales of Guy Harvey apparel and merchandise benefits ocean research, education and conservation initiatives, all through the Guy Harvey Foundation, dedicated to saving the seas, supporting research and helping foster the next generation of ocean conservationists. The foundation seeks to bring marine science literacy and ocean conservation issues to schools, teachers and students.

