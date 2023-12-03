Advertise With Us
Foggy Sunday Morning

Warm and Humid Conditions Stick Around
Foggy Morning
Foggy Morning(station)
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog is developing overnight and will linger through dawn. Boaters should watch for advisories before hitting the water. The majority of the fog clears by mid morning. Boaters can expect the southerly wind flow to continue through Sunday. Winds will be between five and ten knots. Seas will run about a foot with a light chop for bay and inland waters.

A mixture of clouds and sun will dominate the sky on Sunday with periods of overcast conditions. As the day progresses there is a slight chance for mild rain. It will feel humid with dewpoints reaching the mid 70s. High air temperatures will reach about 80 degrees, and the feels like temperature will hit the mid 80s.

As we move into the week, a front passes through leaving dry air behind it. After Monday rain chances diminish. Humidity drops and high temperatures cool to the lower 70s all week. Morning lows dip to the 50s with Thursday’s wake up call rounding out the coldest morning with temperatures in the upper 40s near dawn.

Shaping Up for a Warm, Humid but Dry Saturday