Christian Ziegler addresses sexual assault allegations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As more details emerge surrounding the circumstances around allegations of sexual assault allegedly committed by Florida GOP chairman and former Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler, pressure mounts for him to resign.

According to the search warrant application obtained by ABC7, the victim called her sister and told her she had been raped after Ziegler came to her apartment.

The documents stated the victim told authorities a sexual encounter occurred that she could not consent to because she had been drinking.

According to the paperwork, Ziegler acknowledged that an interaction did take place between him and the victim on October 2nd, but he says it was consensual.

The application also says the victim was treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where a sexual assault kit was completed.

“Everybody is innocent until proven guilty, but these are serious allegations,” says Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried, who is urging her Republican counterpart to step down.

She has launched a petition pressure campaign to encourage his resignation.

But stepping down doesn’t appear to be on the horizon for Ziegler, who sent an email to the Florida GOP team saying, “We have a country to save and I am not going to let false allegations of a crime put that mission on the bench as I wait for this process to wrap up.”

The search warrant application also says detectives interviewed Ziegler’s high-profile wife Bridget, who they say acknowledged having a previous encounter with both Christian and the victim.

“Bridget and Christian have been on this moral crusade. All at the same time, that they are in a non-traditional sexual relationship. And they have been trying to tell people like you and me how to raise our families and how to live our lives,” says Fried.

Bridget is the cofounder of conservative activist group “Moms for Liberty”, which posted on X shortly after word of the investigation came out saying, “We stand with [Bridget Ziegler] & every other woman fighting for kids & America.”

Christian’s attorney said to his knowledge, Bridget is not a part of this investigation.

As of now, no charges have been filed against Ziegler.

