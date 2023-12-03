Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

All Faiths Food Bank ‘Bowls of Hope’ raises 100,000 dollars to fight hunger.

A woman picks up a handcrafted bowl at the 'Bowls of Hope' fundraiser.
A woman picks up a handcrafted bowl at the 'Bowls of Hope' fundraiser.(Sophia Vitello)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

It’s a favorite among locals. Many calling it their ‘holiday tradition.’ They gather to fight against hunger.

Over 1,500 Suncoast residents purchased a ticket for All Faiths Food Banks’ annual ‘Bowls of Hope’ event today.

The fundraiser took place this afternoon at the Baltimore Oriole’s spring training stadium in Sarasota.

Eventgoers tasted and enjoyed foods from 40 different restaurants and selected handcrafted bowls made by local artists, potters, and even little kiddos.

The organization’s Director of Communications, Nina Harrelson, told us this is their ‘biggest event of the year.’

‘We bring in about 100,000 dollars from this event and that money helps to serve 3.6 million meals this holiday season to people in need in our community,’ Nina said.

Unfortunately, the director also mentioned that our community is quite hungry.

‘We’re seeing more and more people coming to us who need help,’ she said. ‘That’s because rent is outrageous, the cost of groceries outrageous, people are struggling just to pay their bills. Often, they have to make impossible decisions, do I pay my rent, or do I feed my family?’ she explained.

If you didn’t get the chance to attend this event today, you can donate to the organization or sign up to volunteer.

Check out their website,

All Faiths Food Bank

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound traffic on I-75 is slowed after a crash.
Crash on I-75 leaves two lanes blocked
Just one day before Thanksgiving, Sarasota County deputies making a simple traffic stop ended...
Sarasota traffic stop yields drug trove
A device called a Flipper Zero brought by a student has given one Tennessee school trouble.
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Christopher Magnant
Man arrested for defrauding, police searching for victims
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers

Latest News

Bradenton police are asking for any information the public can give after a smash-and-grab at...
Bradenton police seek midmorning thief
Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican...
Christian Ziegler addresses sexual assault allegations
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
60th anniversary Paws for a Cause happening today in Charlotte County
Fog
One more warm day, after some morning fog