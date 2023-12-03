All Faiths Food Bank ‘Bowls of Hope’ raises 100,000 dollars to fight hunger.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

It’s a favorite among locals. Many calling it their ‘holiday tradition.’ They gather to fight against hunger.

Over 1,500 Suncoast residents purchased a ticket for All Faiths Food Banks’ annual ‘Bowls of Hope’ event today.

The fundraiser took place this afternoon at the Baltimore Oriole’s spring training stadium in Sarasota.

Eventgoers tasted and enjoyed foods from 40 different restaurants and selected handcrafted bowls made by local artists, potters, and even little kiddos.

The organization’s Director of Communications, Nina Harrelson, told us this is their ‘biggest event of the year.’

‘We bring in about 100,000 dollars from this event and that money helps to serve 3.6 million meals this holiday season to people in need in our community,’ Nina said.

Unfortunately, the director also mentioned that our community is quite hungry.

‘We’re seeing more and more people coming to us who need help,’ she said. ‘That’s because rent is outrageous, the cost of groceries outrageous, people are struggling just to pay their bills. Often, they have to make impossible decisions, do I pay my rent, or do I feed my family?’ she explained.

If you didn’t get the chance to attend this event today, you can donate to the organization or sign up to volunteer.

