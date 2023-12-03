60th anniversary Paws for a Cause happening today in Charlotte County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today, the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is holding their 60th annual “Paws for a Cause” event.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., TT’s Tiki Bar at Four Point by Sheraton Harborside will host the celebration, which offers live music, a photo booth, a caricature artist, a silent auction, and a cornhole tournament. Many adoptable animals will also be present, along with a variety of nonprofits and local vendors.
Tickets are $5 at the event gate.
