Warming up with higher humidity for the Weekend

graphic
graphic(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Humidity is high for the weekend, which gives us the chance of some morning fog Sunday. After the weekend dew points will drop and the risk of foggy conditions drops.

It’s been a temperature rollercoaster this week. Highs dropped 20 degrees from 82° Sunday to 62° Tuesday. We’re back on the warm side through the weekend with highs in the 80s again. And dew points back in the 70s for a more humid feel.  But we’re tracking another cold front that will drop south across Florida Monday. There’s very little moisture with this front, but temps and dew points will drop again, so keep the jackets handy for more chilly mornings in the coming week.

November Rain was low on the Suncoast with only 0.67″ at SRQ, 0.92″ at Cortez, but over an inch at Parrish (1.12″), Siesta Key (1.24″), and North Port (1.40″). Eastern Florida was very wet with 10″ to 15″ for the month from Ft. Lauderdale to Miami, and 8″ to 11″ around Daytona Beach. For the year, Ft. Lauderdale has already set a rainfall record for the year at 109.06″, topping the previous record of 102.36″ in 1947. At SRQ, the total for the year is 23.51″, below average by 23.27″

Fog Forecast
Fog Forecast(Station)

We have no significant rain on tap. With Monday’s cold front a few isolated showers are possible, otherwise dry for the first week of December.

