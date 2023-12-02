Advertise With Us
Venice Christmas Boat Parade begins at 6 tonight

This Just In for Web
This Just In for Web wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The 35th annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade begins at 6 p.m. tonight in the Intercoastal Waterway!

Albee Road Bridge, North/KMI Bridge, and the W. Venice Ave. Bridge will be locked in the up position and closed to vehicular traffic as soon as the parade begins. Anybody hoping to enter or exit the island will have to use South/Circus Bridge.

Bridges will be lowered and reopened around 9.

For more information, visit venicechristmasboatparade.net

