Turning Points gives away hundreds of warm coats for winter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 700 men, women, and children came out this morning to pick out a warm winter coat from Turning Points-- a whopping 147 families.

Many got hats, gloves, and scarves, too. Turning Points sponsored the event with The Blessings Bags Project, Aetna, the Humane Society of Manatee County, CareerSource Suncoast, Elite Wireless Group, Cricket Wireless, Goodwill Manasota, ArchWell Health, and Manatee PAL.

