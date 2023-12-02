Advertise With Us
Turning Points gives away hundreds of warm coats for winter

Continuing Coverage wwsb generic
Continuing Coverage wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 700 men, women, and children came out this morning to pick out a warm winter coat from Turning Points-- a whopping 147 families.

Many got hats, gloves, and scarves, too. Turning Points sponsored the event with The Blessings Bags Project, Aetna, the Humane Society of Manatee County, CareerSource Suncoast, Elite Wireless Group, Cricket Wireless, Goodwill Manasota, ArchWell Health, and Manatee PAL.

