Tampa Buccaneers use My Cause My Cleats campaign to make charity personal

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making charity personal.

Tomorrow, more than 60 players, coaches, and staff from the Buccaneers will participate in the NFL’s My Cause My cleats campaign, which lets NFL players reveal their passions off the field and “wear their heart on their cleats.” Players choose causes that have affected them and display the chosen organization or foundation on custom designed cleats.

Buccaneers’ players and staff will show support for more than 45 different organizations when Tampa Bay plays the Carolina Panthers tomorrow.

Starting Tuesday, players will begin revealing the stories behind their personalized cleats, as well as images of the custom designs.

Rachaad White, running back for the Bucs, posted a picture of his cleats on his Instagram today with the caption: “for Emma.”

Tune in tomorrow and Tuesday to find out more.

