Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Tampa Buccaneers use My Cause My Cleats campaign to make charity personal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making charity personal.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making charity personal.(Michael Conroy | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making charity personal.

Tomorrow, more than 60 players, coaches, and staff from the Buccaneers will participate in the NFL’s My Cause My cleats campaign, which lets NFL players reveal their passions off the field and “wear their heart on their cleats.” Players choose causes that have affected them and display the chosen organization or foundation on custom designed cleats.

Buccaneers’ players and staff will show support for more than 45 different organizations when Tampa Bay plays the Carolina Panthers tomorrow.

Starting Tuesday, players will begin revealing the stories behind their personalized cleats, as well as images of the custom designs.

Rachaad White, running back for the Bucs, posted a picture of his cleats on his Instagram today with the caption: “for Emma.”

Tune in tomorrow and Tuesday to find out more.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Lopez, Alexis Saavedra, Ayleen De La Cruz
Sarasota Police arrest three people in connection to armed robbery
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights
Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican...
Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler under investigation for sexual battery
Christopher Magnant
Man arrested for defrauding, police searching for victims
Rebecca Hartley
Missing Bradenton woman located

Latest News

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
MCAT routes changing for the better
One of the non-profit's volunteers ties a Christmas tree onto the top of a vehicle.
Local non-profit gives away Christmas trees to families in need.
Palmetto High School is the site of the Miss Manatee county pageant tonight.
Palmetto crowns Miss Manatee County tonight
Northbound traffic on I-75 is slowed after a crash.
Crash on I-75 leaves two lanes blocked