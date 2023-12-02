Shaping Up for a Warm, Humid but Dry Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The warming trend continues in the morning with the low temperature rising to 67 degrees in Sarasota. Inland counties will experience similar temperatures near dawn. Humidity is on the rise as a system is currently drenching the pan handle. Those storms to the north, along with a generally southeast wind flow, are bringing moisture to the Suncoast.

High air temperatures will reach the low 80s on Saturday, but with dewpoints spiking to the 70s, the feels like temperature will be closer to 90 degrees. Inland counties will be a a bit warmer in the daytime. There is no rain in the forecast for Saturday.

The annual Sarasota Christmas night parade should be rain free with partly to mostly cloudy skies as the evening progresses. It will be a fairly comfortable Saturday evening with temperatures in the low 70s. However, it will feel closer to 80 with the humidity.

Beachgoers will have a moderate ultra violet index on Saturday. It will be partly sunny then more clouds develop late in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south five to 10 mph. Gulf water temperatures remain around 70 degrees. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Boaters can expect favorable conditions this weekend. On Saturday, southwest winds will move between five and ten knots. Seas will be around one foot with a light chop. Sunday will be similar with a little more cloud coverage and a slight chance for light rain late in the day.

Today marks the first day we are no longer in hurricane season. Although, hurricanes can develop in December it is quite uncommon. The Tropics are free of any disturbances at this time.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.