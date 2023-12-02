Sarasota traffic stop yields drug trove

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just one day before Thanksgiving, Sarasota County deputies making a simple traffic stop ended up arresting Brandon Vickers and confiscating a whole host of drugs.

At a little after 6:30 p.m. that Wednesday, 35-year-old Brandon Vickers of Bradenton was at the Sarasota 7-11 on Honore when deputies ran his license plate through their database. He sat behind the wheel of an white, older model sedan, but the system showed that the plate belonged to a blue BMW. Vickers pulled out of the lot, failing to come to a complete stop before speeding onto the road.

That’s when law enforcement moved in.

The deputy on the scene came up on the driver’s side, but before he could speak, Vickers, inexplicably dressed in a bulletproof vest, said he knew that the wrong tag was on the car. He said he hadn’t registered it; he was simply headed home from the store to his house right around the corner.

After that, the deputy asked Vickers about the bulletproof vest. Vickers explained that he wore it now out of an abundance of caution after many shootings near his home in Myakka. The deputy then noticed a hand-wrapped cigarette in Vickers’ lap. “Can you hand me that weed?” the deputy asked.

Vickers passed over the cigarette and explained that he had a marijuana card, but it was old and expired. The deputy asked if Vickers had a valid card, but Vickers told him that he didn’t.

“This looks like weed,” the deputy said.

“Yeah,” Vickers admitted. “It is.” He told deputies that he used to get it “by the jar-full.”

With that, the deputy helped Vickers out of the vehicle.

A meth pipe still full of reside hid in his shirt pocket, while two more lay in the driver’s side door. Three small green Clonazepam pills sat in the center console. Clonazepam is a Schedule IV drug, but the real discovery was nearby, in a silver box sitting on top of a pile of clothes.

Inside the box was more than twenty-five grams of meth, as well as jewelry and 10 round white Lorazepam pills. Lorazepam is another Schedule IV drug.

Beside the box was a large jar that seemed full of honey, but then deputies remembered Vickers’ comment about having marijuana “by the jar-full.” A nearby deputy did the test, and the contents of the jar tested positive for marijuana oil--about 20 grams worth.

Deputies also found many small white baggies used for packaging drugs, as well as a digital scale in the backseat that drug dealers commonly use to weigh out narcotics.

More than an hour after the traffic stop began, Vickers heard his Miranda Warnings and found himself in the backseat of a police car.

While on the way to Sarasota County Jail, Vickers began to mutter. “Knew the pills were there,” he said. Deputies also report that Vickers said he should never have “let that guy put the box in there.” Vickers mentioned having to pick up something unknown, but he refused to elaborate.

He has been charged with Trafficking in Amphetamine and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

