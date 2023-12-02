Advertise With Us
MCAT routes changing for the better

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting today, changes are coming to Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) buses.

Route 99, between downtown Sarasota and downtown Bradenton, will now run every 20 minutes, while SCAT buses also continue to run the route. The Florida Department of Transportation funded this major improvement.

The full list of changes can be found at https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/mcat/announcements/mcat_route_changes_coming_in_december

