MCAT routes changing for the better

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting today, changes are coming to Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) buses.

Route 99, between downtown Sarasota and downtown Bradenton, will now run every 20 minutes, while SCAT buses also continue to run the route. The Florida Department of Transportation funded this major improvement.

The full list of changes can be found at https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/mcat/announcements/mcat_route_changes_coming_in_december

