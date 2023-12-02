Local non-profit gives away Christmas trees to families in need.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

‘Thanks for Giving,’ a non-profit that helps families in Sarasota and Manatee counties hosted their annual tree give away this morning through the afternoon.

They will help a total of one hundred and fifty-five families in need during this holiday season.

It’s all in honor of a friend, father, and husband, or what some would call, a ‘local hero.’

Joshua Morris was having a rough year in 2016 and someone blessed him with a Christmas tree. Since then, he made it his mission to give away trees every year to those who need them.

He passed away in 2020 and his family has done everything in their power to keep his legacy living on.

‘Without this, we wouldn’t be able to afford a tree to be quite honest,’ said Amy Kucharski, a local mother.

