Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Warmer Mornings Through Weekend

Humidity on the Rise
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Clouds continue to roll in overnight. By morning they will clear and make way for sunshine. Later in the day cloud coverage returns and sticks around through the weekend. Suncoasters can expect a much warmer Friday morning compared to the rest of the work week. It will be in the low 60s around dawn. Temperatures will quickly warm up and reach the low 80s by noon. There is minimal opportunity for rain on Friday. Winds will primarily be around 10 mph from the east southeast early in the day, then coming from the south southwest in the afternoon.

Boaters can expect warmer conditions heading into the weekend. Winds will come from the southeast 10 to 15 knots in the morning, then from south five to ten knots in the afternoon. Seas will run around two feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters.

This weekend it will feel warm and humid. Dewpoints spike as more moisture returns to the atmosphere. High temperatures remain the in the 80s. Rain chances remain slim.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Hartley
Deputies searching for missing Bradenton woman
Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican...
Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler under investigation for sexual battery
The 11-day Manatee County Fair begins Thursday, Jan. 11 when gates open at 5 p.m.
Manatee County Fair events begin Dec. 2
Dakin Dairy Farm
Dakin Dairy Farm up for sale after 22 years
Wind shift help warm us fast
First Alert Weather: Cold start, then a rapid warm-up

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
WWSB ABC7 News at 6:00pm - VOD - Thursday PM
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5:00am - VOD - clipped WX
Wind shift help warm us fast
First Alert Weather: Cold start, then a rapid warm-up
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
First Alert Weather - 11pm November 28, 2023