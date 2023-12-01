Warmer Mornings Through Weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Clouds continue to roll in overnight. By morning they will clear and make way for sunshine. Later in the day cloud coverage returns and sticks around through the weekend. Suncoasters can expect a much warmer Friday morning compared to the rest of the work week. It will be in the low 60s around dawn. Temperatures will quickly warm up and reach the low 80s by noon. There is minimal opportunity for rain on Friday. Winds will primarily be around 10 mph from the east southeast early in the day, then coming from the south southwest in the afternoon.

Boaters can expect warmer conditions heading into the weekend. Winds will come from the southeast 10 to 15 knots in the morning, then from south five to ten knots in the afternoon. Seas will run around two feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters.

This weekend it will feel warm and humid. Dewpoints spike as more moisture returns to the atmosphere. High temperatures remain the in the 80s. Rain chances remain slim.

