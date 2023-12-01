Sarasota Police arrest three people in connection to armed robbery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating an armed robbery near the 1500 block of Main Street, Sarasota.

The incident was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

A victim, a 19-year-old Sarasota man, told officers he was punched in the face by a man armed with a gun. The victim said the man demanded money, stole his phone, and fled the scene.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the following suspects:

Bryan Lopez, 27, Sarasota, is charged with Armed Robbery with a Firearm

Alexis Saavedra, 23, Sarasota, is charged with Armed Robbery with a Firearm

Ayleen De La Cruz, 23, Sarasota, is charged with three counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

