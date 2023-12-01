Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police arrest three people in connection to armed robbery

Bryan Lopez, Alexis Saavedra, Ayleen De La Cruz
Bryan Lopez, Alexis Saavedra, Ayleen De La Cruz(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating an armed robbery near the 1500 block of Main Street, Sarasota.

The incident was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

A victim, a 19-year-old Sarasota man, told officers he was punched in the face by a man armed with a gun. The victim said the man demanded money, stole his phone, and fled the scene.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the following suspects:

  • Bryan Lopez, 27, Sarasota, is charged with Armed Robbery with a Firearm
  • Alexis Saavedra, 23, Sarasota, is charged with Armed Robbery with a Firearm
  • Ayleen De La Cruz, 23, Sarasota, is charged with three counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

